03 Greedo’s Tweets About Queer Women Are Raising Some Eyebrows

03.20.18 1 hour ago

Instagram

California’s 03 Greedo is quickly building a reputation as a guy who will say anything, no matter what anyone thinks of it. He’s still catching grief for calling Tupac a “b*tch ass n—-” in the wake of Lil Xan’s “boring” comments. His comments didn’t actually address why he felt Tupac’s music was boring, but they indicated he had a lot to get off his chest. And apparently, he still does. The upcoming rapper was recently tweeting and let us know one of his fetishes: “fu*cin dykes and tomboys.”

He clarifies that he’s not referring to “ugly dikes,” but “lost dykes” because he “knows they bad up under there.” When a woman asked him if he was “lowkey gay” since “a dyke is a girl that dress like a boy,” Greedo continued the stimulating discussion by decreeing, “girls can’t be gay.” He said that lesbians are “stupid for thinking that stupid disguise keeps Diccs from getting hard,” and said “they just grind n use fake penis.” He then let us know “U not gon take eve from Adam. This is #GodsPlan.”

Somewhere, Drake’s team may be sweating and hoping Greedo’s assertion doesn’t affect the impact of his smash single. Or they could be just shaking their head in befuddlement.

Around The Web

TAGS03 Greedo

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP