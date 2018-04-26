If These Cryptic Tweets Are True, Rapper O3 Greedo Is Already In Jail

#Twitter
04.25.18 2 hours ago

Instagram

Reports are surfacing that the controversial California rapper 03 Greedo has been sent to jail. The rapper, who achieved acclaim for his recent project “The Wolf Of Grape Street,” has been making headlines recently.

First, he decided to jump on Li’l Xan’s attention-grabbing gimmick and co-sign on the rapper’s negative statements about Tupac with more than a few choice words of his own: “Tupac was a bitch ass n—a,” he told Billboard back in March. Later that same month he would tweet that his fetish was sleeping with lesbians and tomboys. He then went on to explain exactly what he meant by the statement before drawing much ire from many in the queer community. Finally, earlier this month he responded to the new J. Cole album with a simple tweet that got hip-hop Twitter all stirred up.

It was also over on Twitter that Cardo claimed Greedo had been arrested.

The tweet doesn’t mention any specific charges, or the sentencing itself. In fact, the internet doesn’t have any answers as to why or for how long Greedo has been locked up. The closest thing we got to confirmation was cryptic a tweet from the official Greedo account earlier today where he revealed he had been sentenced and promised more music on the way.

Whether or not this is another publicity stunt or a real situation remains to be seen. However, if Greedo really is in jail, perhaps he can find comfort in music made by rappers who came before him who also found themselves behind bars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGS03 GreedoCardoJailTwitter

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 15 hours ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 2 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP