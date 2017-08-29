At first, I wasn’t going to write about this topic. It wasn’t that I didn’t have anything to say or didn’t want to, and I certainly wasn’t afraid to. It’s just been covered so extensively that I didn’t feel that I could say anything that hasn’t already been said a hundred times.
But it kept bugging me. And I kept struggling with it. Then I realized, I had to write about it, because it needs to be said as often as possible. Talent shouldn’t trump human decency.
Here’s what I mean: Over the last eleven months or so, I’m sure you’ve also noticed a strong uptick in dirtbag behavior catching a pass when it comes to music. Kodak Black, XXXTentacion, Famous Dex, and others have all been accused of, convicted of, and even caught on camera assaulting and/or battering women.
Here’s the thing: This isn’t new. It’s just the latest wave in a cycle that dates all the way back to David Ruffin and James Brown, continued through R. Kelly and Chris Brown, and reflects a greater societal pattern of hand-waving abuse that includes Floyd Mayweather and seemingly half of the NFL.
This isn’t some spiteful diatribe because I dislike these artists’ music; this goes so much deeper than “mumble rap vs. real hip-hop.” This isn’t a debate about quality, it’s a call to action.
Whether or not you think they deserve the attention and accolades they receive musically, the fact remains that they have plenty of fans who respect their craft and enjoy their music. It’s valid art, even if hip-hop’s older generation don’t always get or enjoy the next wave.
Listening to XXXTentacion’s 17 over the weekend, it was very easy for me to recall being a lost, lonely, angry teenager. Kodak Black is an above average lyricist who makes catchy trap tunes in the spirit of an early Gucci Mane, catching listeners off-guard with surprisingly insightful observations and knowing wordplay.
When I caught Famous Dex’s verse on ASAP Ferg’s Still Striving, I was surprised by how much I liked it. When I heard it, I just had to know who the guest rapper was; I was also disappointed by Ferg’s indulgence, especially in light of the recent accusations against ASAP Bari.
Way to much to read so forgive me if I repeat something but when you attack Kodak Black, you’re momentum dies with his career.. that’s not scheduled to last that long anyway, but when you stop chasing the small fish and get to the root of the problem, then you effectively change the game..
You’re president and leader “grabs women by the pussy” and encourages other men to do the same during “locker room talk”.. Probably should start there! Not with some artist or athlete that are literally still children learning.. these children are amongst the rich where they adopt these traits! Probably should start there..
i guarantee you that the average kid from atlanta, birmingham, oakland, harlem, or compton is far more likely listening to these guys in their headphones than presidential speeches.
@Aaron Smarter it’s not a popularity contest, it’s about changing the rules.. if it doesn’t exist, it can’t be rapped about or performed real time.. that’s been the problem the whole time, we aren’t changing cause it’s better or worse.. we’re changing cause the new hot artist says so! Meaning women are still being disrespected, we just won’t rap about until the next hot artist makes it okay again.. gotta change the actual rules or you repeat history!
And despite what you think about inner city kids and their attention span, seeing Trump do 1 month for assaulting women will have a far greater reach than Tupac or Mystikal going away for years..
You probably should read it, at least skim through, if you want your assessment taken seriously. I don’t agree with @Aaron Smarter a lot of the time, but he’s spot on here. You said something about it not being an issue until “the next hot artist makes it okay again.” But that was Smarter’s point: there should be no separation of art and artist.
At the end of the day, the four minutes we give to Chris Brown, R. Kelly, etc. and the hour we give to Floyd Mayweather every year pales in comparison to the diehard female fans who literally throw millions of dollars and endless attention to these male athletes and entertainers.
Don’t black people hold the police accountable? Or do we expect other countries and communities to do our work for us? Women have had a divided house (quite literally since the end of the election) for a while and they need to look at themselves first imo…
I don’t know if this article is specifying that only men should be holding these individuals accountable. It seemed open to both sexes.
Regardless, I don’t think men need to wait to condemn them until after their female supporters do.
I agree 100%. I sill can’t believe Chris Brown is legit stalking this girl and everyone is like “whatever”
First off Kodak wasn’t accused of beating up a pregnant woman that was xxx, so your credibility takes a major hit because you come off as someone simply trying to pile on to a popular topic and you aren’t even aware of the details. Secondly, x and Kodak have only been accused nothing has been substantiated, now Dex on the other hand is a different situation as we have video evidence of his domestic violence. So he shouldn’t even be in the conversation with guys that have yet to be proven guilty. Lastly, Kodak’s comment is irrelevant to the topic of domestic violence. That’s simply his preference, now the way he conveyed it may have been harsh but it’s his preference nonetheless. You threw that statement in to appeal to reader’s pathos, however, that was a weak tactic.
Agreed. Human decency seems to be the last of all priorities, when it should always be the first.