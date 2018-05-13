Andre 3000 Remembers His Late Mom On Mother’s Day With Two New Songs

Andre 3000 is notoriously elusive, maintaining next to zero online presence and avoiding interviews like the plague, but broke his policy this weekend for a very good reason: To drop off new music dedicated to the number one lady in his life, his mom, Sharon Benjamin Hodo, who passed away five years ago on the rapper’s birthday.

In the middle of the night, singer Erykah Badu, the mother of Andre’s son Seven, tweeted out the Soundcloud link to a two-song collection from Andre with the caption, “Andre3000 says happy Mother’s Day . ♥️♥️♥️♥️” The set includes a melancholy ballad titled “Me&My” and an instrumental, experimental jazz piece featuring James Blake on piano called “Look Ma No Hands.”

Andre also seems to have caught the Instagram bug, finally joining the social media service with a burst of posts continuing the Mother’s Day celebration. The first post contains a photo of Andre and his mother from childhood in what looks like an elementary school commencement ceremony.

I love you mom. Link in bio

A post shared by André Lauren Benjamin (@therealandre3000benjamin) on

Other posts include the handwritten lyrics to “Me&My,” a note about “Look Ma No Hands” composition, and a quick series of screenshots from the last few text messages he received from his mother before she passed, a mundane exchange between the pair about Andre’s sons’ brotherly squabbles and an admonition to “be careful in ALL things.”

Mother’s Day Music from André 3000 Link in bio #momslastwords

A post shared by André Lauren Benjamin (@therealandre3000benjamin) on

Tell your mothers you love them, you never know when they’ll be gone.

