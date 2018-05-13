Getty Image

Andre 3000 is notoriously elusive, maintaining next to zero online presence and avoiding interviews like the plague, but broke his policy this weekend for a very good reason: To drop off new music dedicated to the number one lady in his life, his mom, Sharon Benjamin Hodo, who passed away five years ago on the rapper’s birthday.

In the middle of the night, singer Erykah Badu, the mother of Andre’s son Seven, tweeted out the Soundcloud link to a two-song collection from Andre with the caption, “Andre3000 says happy Mother’s Day . ♥️♥️♥️♥️” The set includes a melancholy ballad titled “Me&My” and an instrumental, experimental jazz piece featuring James Blake on piano called “Look Ma No Hands.”

Andre also seems to have caught the Instagram bug, finally joining the social media service with a burst of posts continuing the Mother’s Day celebration. The first post contains a photo of Andre and his mother from childhood in what looks like an elementary school commencement ceremony.

Other posts include the handwritten lyrics to “Me&My,” a note about “Look Ma No Hands” composition, and a quick series of screenshots from the last few text messages he received from his mother before she passed, a mundane exchange between the pair about Andre’s sons’ brotherly squabbles and an admonition to “be careful in ALL things.”

Tell your mothers you love them, you never know when they’ll be gone.