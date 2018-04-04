ASAP Rocky Is The Latest Rapper To Go Crazy To G Herbo’s ‘We Run It’

04.04.18 36 mins ago

Over the past few weeks, G Herbo’s take on Three 6 Mafia’s “We Run It” has transformed from a radio freestyle to a bonafide release and now, the new rap wave. ASAP Rocky helped cement that trend yesterday when he released his own G Herbo remix on Instagram, which you can hear above. ASAP Rocky wouldn’t be ASAP Rocky if he didn’t use “We Run It” as yet another opportunity to boast about how he hangs out in Paris and rules fashion. But while riffing off G Herbo’s rapid fire flow and shouting out longtime influence Triple Six, Rocky also nods to other stars like Tyler the Creator and Cher in his minute-long remix. Like everyone else who has hopped on “We Run It,” from Lil Yachty to Lil Uzi Vert, Rocky is clearly having fun with this latest trend.

G Herbo’s “We Run It” freestyle also reaffirms how Three 6 Mafia’s music has been back in fashion for years now. As that freestyle started making waves thanks to Drake, three different tracks interpolating 1993’s “Slob On My Knob” cracked the Hot 100: ASAP Ferg with “Plain Jane,” G-Eazy and Cardi B on “No Limit,” and Future on Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and James Blake’s “King’s Dead.” “My publishing company called me and said, man, they ain’t seen this in a long time. It’s like, every day it’s a sample coming through,” Juicy J recently told Rolling Stone. “Every day it’s like more than one sample. Two or three samples. People are trying to get them cleared, which is great, you know?”

