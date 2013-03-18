Audio: Birdman Speaks On Lil Wayne’s Health Condition

Birdman Speaks With Angie Martinez About Lil Wayne
Birdman says Lil Wayne is ok and his issues had nothing to do with drugs. TMZ says Lil Wayne is now stable and out of ICU.
It would be nice if Lil Tunechi just fell off the earth. I knew his ratchet behavior would soon catch up with him. Especially when i saw him rolling down the street on a skateboard with lime green uggs on and womans tight glittery pants on with a guitar strapped to his back codeined out looking like a fucken gremlin.
At this point Wayne just haven fun