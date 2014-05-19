Audio: Mase Speaks On Planning To Drop 2-3 Albums & Diddy Saying He Will Make Him Super Rich This Time

05.19.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Here is HHS1987’s exclusive with Harlem-bred bad boy Ma$e. The legendary emcee chopped it up with HHS1987’s E-Money, courtesy of Future Star DJ Coalition and Darknight Ent’s Tastemakers Conference Call, about his new single, “Nothing” featuring Eric Bellinger, working with the likes of Cam’Ron, Meek Mill, French Montana, and Rick Ross on his new album, his plans to drop multiple full length projects in the upcoming months, ghostwriting, his personal Hip-Hop Mt. Rushmore and much more.

Will Diddy make Mase super rich this time(9:25)?

TAGSMa$eRealTalk FeaturedRealTalk Interviews

