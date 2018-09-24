Getty Image

Pioneering rap group Beastie Boys‘ new book, fittingly titled Beastie Boys Book is coming out next month, which means Ad-Rock and Mike D are getting the band back together. This time, though, the tour they’re going on will be a book tour, where the surviving members of one of rap’s most iconic bands will meet and greet with fans, read passages from the massive memoir, host discussions, and sign copies of the one-of-a-kind tome of their stories, rare photos, and even their favorite recipes.

The Beasties Boys Book is described as “A panoramic experience that tells the story of Beastie Boys, a book as unique as the band itself,” with contributions from the crew’s famous friends, including Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, and Wes Anderson. It also has photos of the group, illustrations, playlists, a map of their New York stomping grounds, and yes, a cookbook, giving it a more comprehensive feel than the average memoir. The book tour will hit New York, Los Angeles, London, and San Francisco, featuring longtime Beasties DJ Mix Master Mike, guest moderators, and Q&A sessions with Mike D and Ad-Rock.

Each ticket for the tour comes with a physical copy of the book, and tickets will be available September 28 at 10 AM local time. More info is available here. The dates for each stop are below.

10/29 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

10/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Montalban Theatre

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Montalban Theatre

11/05 — San Francisco, CA @ City Arts & Lectures At Nourse Theater

11/30 — London, UK @ EartH