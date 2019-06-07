The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best music of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. There wasn’t an onslaught of new singles like in previous weeks, but there was still plenty of great music to listen to. Besides Bas and J.I.D collaborating on “Fried Rice,” Valee dropping a surprise EP, and Future releasing the first single from his Save Me project, there was also a powerful video for Meek Mill’s “Oodles and Noodles Babies” and a Megan Thee Stallion freestyle. Here’s the best of the rest:

GoldLink Feat. Tyler The Creator & Jay Prince, “U Say”

In the same week that Tyler The Creator announced a nationwide IGOR tour with GoldLink and Jaden Smith, GoldLink dropped “U Say,” with Tyler and Jay Prince. True to the vibe of Goldlink’s previous Diapora single “Zulu Screams”, “U Say” is another smooth, summer-ready track with Afrobeats-inspired percussion.

Black Eyed Peas Feat. Snoop Dogg, “Be Nice”

A pair of rap veteran rap acts connect on “Be Nice,” a cheerful collaboration where the Black Eyed Peas and Snoop Dogg surmise that we “should fight for each other, not one another” over a harmonious, dancefloor-ready soundscape.