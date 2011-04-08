Cam’ron x Vado – Put A Bird Up

New single off of Cam’ron and Vado’s, “Gunz N Butta,” which drops April 19th.
Murder the Competition
Thank ME Later…
Can’t wait for this shit slime
DOpe track
Classic.
U.N all day Gunz n’ Butta coming Soon! Str8 fayaaaaaaaaaaaaa
they killin it
