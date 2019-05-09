Cardi B Is Allegedly Being Sued For $1 Million By A YouTube Vlogger

Getty Image

Popular YouTube vlogger Latasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K, is reportedly suing Cardi B. K claims that Cardi calling her out by name in an Instagram video has resulted in severe financial and emotional distress. According to The Blast, the YouTuber has filed a suit against the Bronx rapper in Federal court and is requesting $1 million in damages.

The legal battle between the two parties actually began in March when Cardi sued Kebe and another blogger named Starmarie Ebony Jones for defamation. According to TMZ, Cardi took issue with 23 videos that Kebe posted to her YouTube channel unWinewithTashaK in the span of 14 months. Cardi felt that Kebe was using these clips to spread false and defamatory information about her. Kebe reportedly made videos about, among other things, how Cardi’s then-unborn daughter “might be born with intellectual disabilities.” Cardi also sued Jones, who appeared in one of Kebe’s videos and called Cardi “a Grammy-nominated prostitute running around spreading her herpes.”

Kebe’s countersuit comes after the vlogger claimed that Cardi began to publicly smear her. “Cardi B began to publicly defame Ms. Kebe, referring to her as ‘this blogger lady, by stating that Ms. Kebe makes up fake stories; harasses all of Cardi B’s friends; constantly stalks Cardi B; falsely claims that she has legitimate sources giving her information about Cardi B; uses Cardi B’s name for ‘click bait’; and many other false accusations,” her legal team wrote in documents obtained by The Blast.

In April, Cardi went on a highly-publicized crusade against what she felt was negative and biased coverage being propagated by black blogs. She posted, then deleted, a video expressing displeasure with The Shade Room and it’s founder, Angie Nwandu. Kebe’s YouTube videos, of course, were also publically ridiculed.

Kebe claims that since being called out by the 26-year-old rapper, she has received threats — including “gang-related threats.” Additionally, she claims she is pregnant and suffering severe emotional distress, anxiety, panic, stress, insomnia, humiliation, and depression.