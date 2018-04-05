Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Longtime collaborators Saba and Chance the Rapper urge you to get off the internet every now and then with “Logout.” This new song doesn’t comes across as lecture, thank goodness. Instead, Saba and Chance gently remind us of even the best of us crave the hollow validation that comes with Twitter likes.

Immediately, Saba is sympathetic to how we all get caught up in the charade that is social media. “If you press logout you get forgotten, what’s a post but a reminder just how boring life is, star-ar-ar-ar / Look at how much fun I’m having’, ain’t’ no beauty in the actions of procastin’ till you fall over,” he raps to begin “LOGOUT.” Chance’s guest verse about halfway through the song reminds of how people only present their best selves online: “Everybody insecure, especially people with everything / why do you think they got everything?”

“Logout,” off Saba’s latest and third album Care For Me, also follows past collaborations with Chance like Acid Rap‘s “Everybody’s Something” and Coloring Book‘s “Angels.” But Saba has also been a Chicago artist to watch in his own right. Care For Me arrives just in time for his second North America headlining tour, which kicks off April 11 in Philadelphia. See the rest of Saba’s upcoming dates below.