Chance The Rapper Joins Saba In Urging You To ‘Logout’ From The Internet

#Chance The Rapper
04.05.18 2 hours ago

Longtime collaborators Saba and Chance the Rapper urge you to get off the internet every now and then with “Logout.” This new song doesn’t comes across as lecture, thank goodness. Instead, Saba and Chance gently remind us of even the best of us crave the hollow validation that comes with Twitter likes.

Immediately, Saba is sympathetic to how we all get caught up in the charade that is social media. “If you press logout you get forgotten, what’s a post but a reminder just how boring life is, star-ar-ar-ar / Look at how much fun I’m having’, ain’t’ no beauty in the actions of procastin’ till you fall over,” he raps to begin “LOGOUT.” Chance’s guest verse about halfway through the song reminds of how people only present their best selves online: “Everybody insecure, especially people with everything / why do you think they got everything?”

“Logout,” off Saba’s latest and third album Care For Me, also follows past collaborations with Chance like Acid Rap‘s “Everybody’s Something” and Coloring Book‘s “Angels.” But Saba has also been a Chicago artist to watch in his own right. Care For Me arrives just in time for his second North America headlining tour, which kicks off April 11 in Philadelphia. See the rest of Saba’s upcoming dates below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERLogoutSaba

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP