Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Glover is currently on what he recently said is “the last [Childish] Gambino tour ever,” and during his Saturday stop at Chicago’s United Center, he took a moment to pay tribute to Mac Miller, who passed away suddenly a few days ago at just 26 years old.

Addressing the crowd, Glover said the death had him “f–ked up,” that Miller “was the sweetest guy,” and that the two bonded because of their similar public images:

“I’m a very sensitive person […] but this Mac Miller shit got me f–ked up. […] He was so nice. He was the sweetest guy, he was so nice. And we were both internet music kids, and a lot of critics were like, ‘Yo, this corny-ass white dude,’ just like they were like, ‘Yo, this corny-ass black dude,’ and we used to talk. And this kid, he just loved music. And we should be allowed to be sad about it. Like my heart was broken, and I feel good about being sad, because it tells me that he was special, that I had a special moment, you know what I’m saying? Everybody in this room deserves that.”

He then dedicated his performance of “Riot” to Miller, saying, “So I just want to say, ‘I love you, Mac,’ and I just want to tell you guys that I love you and this song is for him, because I feel like sometimes he wanted to let go.”

Watch the moment unfold in the fan-shot video above.