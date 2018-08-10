City girls getting money!!! 💰 A post shared by PERIOD (@citygirls) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

One of their members may be locked up, but City Girls have been winning otherwise for the past few weeks. First, Drake features them on his runaway Scorpion hit, “In My Feelings,” after their debut Period becomes one of the breakout albums of the year. Then, Mass Appeal and City Girls’ label, Quality Control, collaborate on a documentary to capitalize on their growing buzz. Now, they come full circle, releasing their own remix of the Drake hit that made them a household name. Check out the City Girls remix of “In My Feelings” below.

While Drake’s version allowed JT and Yung Miami to flex on the energetic bridge, in their remix, they naturally get the opportunity to spit full verses, neither of which disappoint. The content is about what we’ve come to expect from City Girls’ resume so far: Cash, bags, foreign cars, all on the dime of the men who’ve sponsored their expensive lifestyle in exchange for the gift of their company. Drake’s relentlessly catchy hook remains intact, however, so you can still get your Shiggy on to this new version as well — just make sure your car’s in park first.

Period is out now via Quality Control Music. Get it here.