Stream Conway And Prodigy’s ‘Hell Still On Earth’ EP Right Now

09.12.16 1 year ago

Conway The Machine is one of the hardest rappers out. During the past few years, he’s been carrying the torch proudly for East Coast hip-hop with his blood brother Westside Gunn through a steady stream of joint and solo releases via Griselda Records, undoubtedly influenced by Prodigy of Mobb Deep fame.

After trading rhymes on the grimy “Benz Window” from the recent Don’t Get Scared project, Conway and Prodigy have reunited for an EP whose title, Hell Still On Earth, references the two’s connection. As Mobb Deep’s Hell On Earth approaches its 20th anniversary, rappers like Conway are still keeping its spirit alive. Unfortunately, the project is only two tracks long, but Conway told Respect Magazine there’s more music on the way.

“After we did ‘Benz Window’, me and P thought we needed to keep cookin’ up more shit. The streets need that so here it is. We got more together on the way too.”

There’s also a new Westside Gunn video for “Peter Luger” from his most recent full-length, There’s God and There’s Flygod, Praise Both. The cinematic visual shows the rapper in his element as he pulls up to the corner store to pick up a few blunts. It’s everyday life, but as Gunn rolls up in his Benz while draped in a limited edition hoodie bearing his brother’s face, he certainly lives up to the nickname Flygod.

