Cory Gunz – Same Damn Time Remix
Cory Gunz does his own version of Future’s, “Same Damn Time.”
Props Rap Radar
WEEZY IS JUST AN AVG RAPPER. any rapper can just sit down and make radnom metaphors that lead to nothing. are his metaphors good? yes. are they anywhere near the best? HELL NO! I heard better back in RAWKUS record days. but lyricists now a days know its much harder to link thoughts and paragraphs than simple metaphors which is so 15 years ago. Step ya game up weezy. I like lil gunz flow near the end of his verse
WEEZY IS JUST AN AVG RAPPER. any rapper can just sit down and make radnom metaphors that lead to nothing. are his metaphors good? yes. are they anywhere near the best? HELL NO! I heard better back in RAWKUS record days. but lyricists now a days know its much harder to link thoughts and paragraphs than simple metaphors which is so 15 years ago. Step ya game up weezy. I like lil gunz flow near the end of his verse