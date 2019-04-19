Getty Image

On Wednesday, Chicago rapper Lizzo released her new, NSFW version of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” She joined names like Moses Sumney, Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Drake as the latest artist to co-sign the 20-year-old’s record-breaking hit. Still, despite the song’s widespread acclaim, not everyone is exactly a fan of the rap/country hybrid. One very vocal detractor is New York rapper Dave East.

The East Harlem native hopped on Instagram to express his distaste for the current number one song in America. “This f*ckin’ ‘Old Town Road’ sh*t is f*ckin’ wack!” he said in an Instagram story posted on Thursday afternoon. “I ain’t no hater man, but that sh*t is wack with a cape on it. It’s super wack,” the 30-year-old rapper continued.

East, of course, is not the first artist to express befuddlement the “Old Town Road” phenomenon. At their most tame, critiques of the song — from both the rap and country community — have expressed an inability to see the appeal of the tune; at their most damning, they have accused Lil Nas X’s record of being an affront to the rich histories of both genres.

For his part, Lil Nas X didn’t seem to be too phased by East’s disparaging remarks. In a since-deleted tweet, the 20-year-old said “oh well.”