Dave East Said Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is ‘Super Wack’

04.18.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

On Wednesday, Chicago rapper Lizzo released her new, NSFW version of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” She joined names like Moses Sumney, Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Drake as the latest artist to co-sign the 20-year-old’s record-breaking hit. Still, despite the song’s widespread acclaim, not everyone is exactly a fan of the rap/country hybrid. One very vocal detractor is New York rapper Dave East.

View this post on Instagram

#DaveEast says #OldTownRoad is “wack” 🤔

A post shared by XXL (@xxl) on

The East Harlem native hopped on Instagram to express his distaste for the current number one song in America. “This f*ckin’ ‘Old Town Road’ sh*t is f*ckin’ wack!” he said in an Instagram story posted on Thursday afternoon. “I ain’t no hater man, but that sh*t is wack with a cape on it. It’s super wack,” the 30-year-old rapper continued.

East, of course, is not the first artist to express befuddlement the “Old Town Road” phenomenon. At their most tame, critiques of the song — from both the rap and country community — have expressed an inability to see the appeal of the tune; at their most damning, they have accused Lil Nas X’s record of being an affront to the rich histories of both genres.

For his part, Lil Nas X didn’t seem to be too phased by East’s disparaging remarks. In a since-deleted tweet, the 20-year-old said “oh well.”

Around The Web

TAGSDave EastLil Nas XOld Town Road
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 3 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP