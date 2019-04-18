Cupcakke Put A NSFW Spin On Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’

Lil Nas X’s runaway hit “Old Town Road” is the number one song in America, and Lil Nas X seems ready to milk it for all it’s worth. He of course isn’t the only one enjoying the song. Everyone from members of Blink 182 to gamer Ninja have showed love to the 20-year-old rapper and his equine banger. Heck, the song was so hot that country star Billy Ray Cyrus decided he needed a piece of it. On Wednesday, the rodeo kept going, this time with a little help from an unexpected source.

The rapper Cupcakke has made a name for herself with her outlandish, often hilarious sex-positive lyrics. Spying an opportunity to spice up an already red-hot track, the 21-year-old delivered her own take on Lil Nas X’s smash hit, releasing her aptly titled “Old Town Hoe.” The song is somewhat of a departure from the original. The Chicago rapper smothers the song’s 808 and banjo-led production with her salacious bars. “I’m gonna take your d*ck, put it in my hole/ I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more,” she belts on the revamped chorus.

You can listen to the song above and you can catch Cupcakke hitting a major festival stage this summer at London’s Lovebox.

