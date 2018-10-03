Groundbreaking multimedia band Gorillaz‘ Demon Dayz Festival returns this month and to help build the hype — as well as introduce fans to the artists on the lineup — the group has put together an exclusive Spotify playlist of the biggest songs from Erykah Badu, DRAM, The Internet, and more. Part of the fun of music festivals is in discovering new acts to enjoy that you may have been unaware of, but there’s no reason to go in completely unprepared; the Demon Dayz playlist is just a primer on some of the artists and bands playing the festival, especially as many of them are local to Los Angeles without a lot of media exposure.

Gorillaz creator Damon Albarn told Uproxx that his reason for curating his own festival was simple: He wanted to perform alongside bands he enjoyed himself, something that’s not always possible at the bigger festivals Gorillaz and Albarn have played through the years. “The nice part of curating it yourself is that it’s only acts and musicians that you respect and like,” he said. “When you know everyone, the backstage atmosphere is fantastic, and I think that translates when you get onstage and everyone in the audience can feel that. That would be my reason for doing it. The good vibes factor is high when you’re surrounded by people you know and love.”

So while Erykah Badu may not get to hang out with the animated guitarist Noodle in real life, Damon Albarn would enjoy kicking it backstage with Syd from The Internet and fans will likely get a totally rare show experience — one Albarn warns may be one of Gorillaz’ last. “It’s really important that if you want to see Gorillaz, this might be one of the last times people get to see them for a long time,” he said. “If they don’t see these gigs coming up, they may never get the chance.”

The Demon Dayz Festival is October 20 in Los Angeles. For tickets and more info, visit the official site.

