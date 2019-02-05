Getty Image

The rapper DMX spent most of 2018 in a federal corrections institution in West Virginia. In November of 2017, the platinum-selling artist pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Two Fridays ago on January 25th, DMX was released, and it seems the 48-year-old has wasted no time jumping back into the game.

According to a post on the rapper’s Instagram, DMX will embark on a 32-city tour across North America to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album It’s Dark & Hell is Hot. The tour will begin on March 8th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and wrap up at the Foxtail in Pittsburgh on May 7th.

The tour news comes in addition to rumors that the Yonkers native was writing new material while imprisoned and may have an album on the way in the near future. There have also been whispers about a potential DMX biopic being in the works. Regardless of whether or not this gossip is true, it’s clear that DMX is hitting the ground running.

Released through Def Jam in May of 1998, It’s Dark & Hell is Hot catapulted the then-27-year-old and spawned the early career hit “Ruff Ryders’s Anthem.” Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m. ET.