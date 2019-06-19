Getty Image

For all the talk about who is having the biggest comeback this year, the name that was most lost in the rush was DMX. No, he didn’t have an album or a single out, but not everyone gets a second chance at life — or in his case, a third, fourth, and fifth one. But since his release from prison for tax fraud in January, DMX has mostly stayed out of trouble, announced a tour and a new album, and appeared at Kanye’s Sunday Service. Now, it looks like he’s making his long delayed return to acting, according to HotNewHipHop.

He’s been cast in a thriller called Chronicle Of A Serial Killer as one of the lead detectives tracking down the titular villain. He’ll be starring alongside Brendan Sexton and Tara Reid and the film is directed by Steve Stanulis. Stanulis said of casting DMX: “When my casting director suggested DMX it immediately resonated with me as a perfect fit. I have no doubt he is going bring a different dynamic to the role and I’m excited to have him part of this talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with him and everyone else this summer.”

The film is currently shooting in New York City, with the director posting photos from the set on Instagram. DMX previously appeared in films like Belly, Cradle 2 The Grave, and Romeo Must Die, so a crime thriller is right up his alley. It may not be a big-ticket blockbuster, but work is work, and it’s nice to see the rap icon make headlines for something other than breaking the law.