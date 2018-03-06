The Celebrity Cameos In The New Season Of ‘Atlanta’ Will Make You Uncomfortable — And That’s The Point

#FX #Atlanta Review
03.06.18 4 days ago 3 Comments

FX/Uproxx Studios

When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, some voters dreaded the upcoming holiday season. Politics was already a taboo dinner subject. But after the divisive election, the thought of talking health care with family seemed traumatizing. Since Atlanta‘s first season wrapped only a few weeks prior, creator and star Donald Glover considered broaching the subject during its return, billed Robbin’ Season. Instead, he stokes controversy with other pop culture figures and places the onus back on the viewer to take a stance.

During Atlanta‘s first season, Alfred Miles, who raps as Paper Boi, reckons with how an alleged shooting makes him more “authentic” by hip-hop standards. Actor-artist Austin Crute portrays Justin Bieber, suggesting that people might not have been as quick to accept “Sorry” if he, too, was black. Police act more violent than any character with an actual rap sheet, like in the cartoon Coconut Crunch-O’s commercial. The first three episodes of Robbin’ Season confront us yet again with our ideas of heroes and villains. But this time the evidence feels more damning because of who we might recognize from real life.

By now people want to hang out with Paper Boi, in real life and in Atlanta. A white weed dealer tries to put him on to his acoustic covers artist girlfriend in Robbin’ Season. For the record: Neither Donald Glover nor Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Alfred, think you’d want to hang out with Paper Boi in real life. (“They think he’s accessible. But you should probably not get that comfortable,” Henry said to The New York Times.)

As of right now, though, the people in his immediate surroundings are far more controversial. Two teens who steal from a weed operation at Mrs. Winner’s to kick off Robbin’ Season, a moment foreshadowed by Tay-K’s “The Race.” Earn and Alfred’s uncle, played by Katt Williams, runs away from cops responding to a kidnapping call from a woman who had stayed over. Two episodes later, Earn exits a strip club to see retired NFL player Michael Vick outside, taking bets from anyone who thinks they can outrun him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Atlanta Review
TAGSATLANTAAtlanta ReviewDONALD GLOVERFXKATT WILLIAMSMICHAEL VICKrobbin' season

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP