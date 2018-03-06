FX/Uproxx Studios

When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, some voters dreaded the upcoming holiday season. Politics was already a taboo dinner subject. But after the divisive election, the thought of talking health care with family seemed traumatizing. Since Atlanta‘s first season wrapped only a few weeks prior, creator and star Donald Glover considered broaching the subject during its return, billed Robbin’ Season. Instead, he stokes controversy with other pop culture figures and places the onus back on the viewer to take a stance.

During Atlanta‘s first season, Alfred Miles, who raps as Paper Boi, reckons with how an alleged shooting makes him more “authentic” by hip-hop standards. Actor-artist Austin Crute portrays Justin Bieber, suggesting that people might not have been as quick to accept “Sorry” if he, too, was black. Police act more violent than any character with an actual rap sheet, like in the cartoon Coconut Crunch-O’s commercial. The first three episodes of Robbin’ Season confront us yet again with our ideas of heroes and villains. But this time the evidence feels more damning because of who we might recognize from real life.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

By now people want to hang out with Paper Boi, in real life and in Atlanta. A white weed dealer tries to put him on to his acoustic covers artist girlfriend in Robbin’ Season. For the record: Neither Donald Glover nor Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Alfred, think you’d want to hang out with Paper Boi in real life. (“They think he’s accessible. But you should probably not get that comfortable,” Henry said to The New York Times.)

As of right now, though, the people in his immediate surroundings are far more controversial. Two teens who steal from a weed operation at Mrs. Winner’s to kick off Robbin’ Season, a moment foreshadowed by Tay-K’s “The Race.” Earn and Alfred’s uncle, played by Katt Williams, runs away from cops responding to a kidnapping call from a woman who had stayed over. Two episodes later, Earn exits a strip club to see retired NFL player Michael Vick outside, taking bets from anyone who thinks they can outrun him.