J. Cole-signed, Atlanta-based rap duo Earthgang are gearing up to release their third EP for Dreamville, Royalty, and the first track is is the jazzy, Childish Major-produced “Nothin’ But The Best.” Royalty is due to release this Friday, February 23rd.

The track features Dreamville singer Ari Lennox, a bruising bassline, and a creeping, immensely catchy hook. Members Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot spill their loose-lipped flows over a simple snare combo, allowing their boasts to take center stage as they question the competition, “Tell me, why you wastin’ time?”

Royalty won’t just be the third installment in Earthgang’s Dreamville trilogy of EPs, it’s also the lead-up to their first full-length LP, Mirrorland, due out later this year. It follows Robots and Rags, both of which dropped in 2017 and are available on the ATLien duo’s Soundcloud page.

Earthgang’s album is part of a 2018 push to take Dreamville to greater prominence along with Cozz’s recently-released major label debut, Effected, which dropped last Friday, and releases from fellow newcomers Lute (West 1996, Pt. 2) and JID (The Never Story). Ari Lennox, the label’s sole singer and lone female member released her debut EP, Pho, in late 2016. Meanwhile, label head J. Cole has laid low throughout 2017, leading to speculation that he’s got a big comeback planned later this year.