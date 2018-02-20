Dreamville Residents Earthgang And Ari Lennox Settle For ‘Nothin’ But The Best’

#J. Cole
02.20.18 3 weeks ago

J. Cole-signed, Atlanta-based rap duo Earthgang are gearing up to release their third EP for Dreamville, Royalty, and the first track is is the jazzy, Childish Major-produced “Nothin’ But The Best.” Royalty is due to release this Friday, February 23rd.

The track features Dreamville singer Ari Lennox, a bruising bassline, and a creeping, immensely catchy hook. Members Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot spill their loose-lipped flows over a simple snare combo, allowing their boasts to take center stage as they question the competition, “Tell me, why you wastin’ time?”

Royalty won’t just be the third installment in Earthgang’s Dreamville trilogy of EPs, it’s also the lead-up to their first full-length LP, Mirrorland, due out later this year. It follows Robots and Rags, both of which dropped in 2017 and are available on the ATLien duo’s Soundcloud page.

Earthgang’s album is part of a 2018 push to take Dreamville to greater prominence along with Cozz’s recently-released major label debut, Effected, which dropped last Friday, and releases from fellow newcomers Lute (West 1996, Pt. 2) and JID (The Never Story). Ari Lennox, the label’s sole singer and lone female member released her debut EP, Pho, in late 2016. Meanwhile, label head J. Cole has laid low throughout 2017, leading to speculation that he’s got a big comeback planned later this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#J. Cole
TAGSAri LennoxDreamville RecordsEarthgangJ. COLEroyalty

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP