G Herbo Has Been Arrested In Chicago For Illegal Gun Possession

In documentaries like City Of Sorrow, G Herbo has always spoken on the treacherous conditions he came up in while living in Chicago. He felt he had to be armed to defend himself from death everyday. It seems that even as Herbo’s star has risen as an artist and he’s made a career for himself, he’s kept that same mentality when traveling through Chicago. Unfortunately, it’s come back to hurt him. According to Fox 32 of Chicago, Herbo and two other people were arrested in Chicago for aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon after police found three loaded guns during a Thursday night car stop.

Herbo was riding through the South Loop section of Chicago with Deavonte Royale Kimbale of Compton, California and Marchello Walton of Phenix City, Alabama. The car was pulled over on a traffic stop, and the three were taken in. Fox 32 says they’re expected to appear in Bond Court today.

The arrest comes just as Herbo recently released his Humble Beast Deluxe Edition and more importantly as he’s preparing for his first child to be born. It seems that in a bid to avoid the fate of Chinx, rapper Capo, and other artists who were killed in their own cities, Herbo has unfortunately suffered the same plight as the many other artists who have been arrested for illegal gun possession.