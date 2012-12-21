J. Cole – 2012

If the world ends tomorrow, damn. I would be mad as shit for 2 reasons. First, I’m not with my family. That would suck.

What would also be wack is if I never got to drop this song.

Summer of 08?. Mark Pitts meeting had happened a month ago. He said he fucks with me, but he not talking about signing me. Ok. Fuck that. I’ma make my new shit so stupid that the next time he meet with me he gonna HAVE to sign me. Same summer I made Grown Simba and started The Warm Up with a “fuck it” mentality. A few special songs I made that summer haven’t dropped yet. This is one of them. Some of the most fun I ever had making a record. Alone in my room, making the beat, writing the raps, Jammin to this. Here we are, Years Later, and right on time. Enjoy

– J. Cole