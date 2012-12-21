J. Cole – 2012

#Music #J. Cole
12.20.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

J. Cole – 2012

If the world ends tomorrow, damn. I would be mad as shit for 2 reasons. First, I’m not with my family. That would suck.
What would also be wack is if I never got to drop this song.

Summer of 08?. Mark Pitts meeting had happened a month ago. He said he fucks with me, but he not talking about signing me. Ok. Fuck that. I’ma make my new shit so stupid that the next time he meet with me he gonna HAVE to sign me. Same summer I made Grown Simba and started The Warm Up with a “fuck it” mentality. A few special songs I made that summer haven’t dropped yet. This is one of them. Some of the most fun I ever had making a record. Alone in my room, making the beat, writing the raps, Jammin to this. Here we are, Years Later, and right on time. Enjoy
J. Cole

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music#J. Cole
TAGSJ. COLEMusicRealTalk Featured

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP