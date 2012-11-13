J.Cole – Miss America

J. Cole’s new single, “Miss American,” off of, “Born Sinner,” is on iTunes now. What are your thoughts on the track? Check some thoughts on it below.
Another low sales album coming from J cole by the looks of it
Are you kidding?? His first album is certified gold. And take into account he produced the bulk of the album himself and had very few features and its more than impressive.
@chris sit your ass down cuz you don’t know what you’re talking bout. Sideline story exceeded our expectation! cole world new classic
@SmooveGirl01… his album is a forgotten about cd and case… J cole needs a big single.. i J Cole.. but was dissapointed Vs my expectations
Song is trash
?”Granny Broke cause she always givin’ bread to the church, now pastor Mase Betha Drivin’ inna Lambo” This Aint Commercial Music, His Last Album He Tried To Make It Commercial I Hope He Dont With This, This Is Hard !
“Fuck the man I wont sell your crack, I wont Fight your wars, I wont wear your hat, I’m pass your classes, I’m learn your craft, I’m fuck your daughters, I’m burn your flags..”
ColeWorld
This dude went missing after that Diggy track lol. All joking aside its a nice track.
production is fuego… wish cole would push something that would be considered more “pop”ular… “they’ll nvr play this on the radio”
Niiiice him Lamar taking the rap game
ALL THESE ZOMBIES ON HERE TALKING ABOUT A HOT SINGLE A HOT SINGLE MEANS YOU WANT RADIO SPINS AND RADIO SPINS MEANS ITS COMMERCIAL TRASH KEEP SPITTING THAT REAL SHIT COLE FUCK THESE LOST SOULS THEIR TYPICAL
Song is amazing. Half you prolly dont understand the meaning and concept of the damn song
trash…diggy simmons ethered his boring azz…lol
Cole BACK…..All these haters on here must be waitin on D4L new alBUM!!!!! lmao!!! Cole World!!!
Fire
sounds like a kendrick lamar/lupe fiasco mix… i dig this song hopefully his new shit is dopoe cuz sideline story was a snooze fest to me
Hot! J. Cole is the TRUTH!
Not bad, but expected more.
He’s like the dumber boring version of Kanye.
Half you buckets wont know real music if it came shitted on your door step, Content and Quality. Cole went hard listen to the lyrics. too much of the bubble gum rap will water down and eventually destroy what great MC’s like Rakiem, Run DMC, and Big Daddy Kane(to name a few) has built.
What was Cole supposed to do after Diggy released that track? Release a comeback to a 17 year old boy. Cole has more class than that. The people that are saying he’s whack are the same people who listen to YMCMB. Some of you guys really don’t know talent. J.cole is the truth.
Stop sayin “it aint a radio single” JCole dont want that! an neither do the real fans! We want that real deal raw Fayettville feel. J Cole is hands down one of the deepest rappers to EVER pick up a mic and to think he’s still a rookie so he can only get better (Evil Grin)
