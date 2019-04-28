Philip Cosores for Uproxx

An unfortunate storm hit Virginia Beach on Friday and forced Pharrell to cancel the first day of the Something In The Water Fest. But Pharrell made up for the cancellation by bringing big names, one-by-one, to the stage during his headlining set. Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Tyler The Creator, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, and Usher made guest appearances to perform hit songs during the 95-minute set.

Pharrell addressed the crowd before closing out day two (or really, day one) with his song “Happy.” “Look at all this love out here, all this unity, all these colors. This is a love movement,” he said. “I just want y’all to know how hard Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Richmond all worked together to make this happen. Look at what we can do when we come together V.A.”

Snoop Dogg was first to grace the stage and played “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”



Jay Z and Pharrell performed their hits like “Izzo,” “La-La-La,” and “I’m A Hustler.”

@S_C_ performing “Izzo” @sitw. I heard the 🐐 spit “fo shizzle my nizzle used to dribble down in VA” in Virginia Beach! Life is crazyyy. pic.twitter.com/HWeFsvzlpo — ibrahim (@probablynotheem) April 28, 2019

Tyler, the Creator was a surprise guest.

No one expected @tylerthecreator to make an appearance. And his set was 🔥🔥🔥 #SITWfest pic.twitter.com/aJNwRCuvdZ — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) April 28, 2019

Missy Elliot’s set was rained out the first night but took the stage with Pharrell to get the crowd moving to “Get Ur Freak On.”

Diddy also made an appearance.

Travis Scott, SZA, Chris Brown and Pusha T had their own performances on the second day of Something In The Water Fest.