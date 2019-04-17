Getty Image

It’s been 14 years since Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot released her last studio album. 2005’s The Cookbook produced hits like “Lose Control” and capped off of a six-album run of dominance spanning nearly a decade throughout the late ’90s and the early 2000s. Since then, the Virginia rapper has been relatively quiet, only releasing a handful of the singles in the interim. On Wednesday, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to make a special announcement.

“I just finished a long project I been working on since last year,” Elliot announced in the post. In the video accompanying the announcement, the rapper did a celebratory jig to “Keep on Movin,'” the 1989 hit by British R&B group Soul II Soul. Missy’s last major release was her 2015 single “WTF (Where They From)” with Pharrell.

In January, Elliot became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The rapper/singer/producer has had a hand in many of the biggest hits of the last decade and the late ’90s. Her return to music comes not a moment too soon as a whole new wave of exciting, young female rappers have taken over the scene. It will interesting to see who the veteran legend has chosen to work on this momentous return project.