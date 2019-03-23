Kanye West Sold Unreleased Yeezy’s At Lemonade Stands In Small Towns Across America

Kanye’s approach to fashion presentation has always been somewhat unorthodox. The rapper-producer-designer famously showed his Yeezy Season 3 clothing collection for Adidas in an elaborate stage show at Madison Square Garden during the listening party for his seventh studio album The Life of Pablo. Whether it’s in his approach to fashion, music, or simply his life, West has always sought and found interesting ways to get people to interact with his creative offerings. His ingenuity was once again on full display Friday, but this time in a more wholesome fashion.

According to TMZ, West and Adidas partnered to sell his latest sneaker at, of all places, lemonade stands. West’s Wife Kim Kardashian-West explained on her Instagram story that fans could find the Yeezy lemonade stands in small towns across Indiana, Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, and of course in their own Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills.

There patrons will be able to buy a refreshing drink or cop an unreleased pair of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” for $300.

Kardashian-West also said that all proceeds from the lemonade stand sales would go to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, a grassroots mental health organization.

If you’re unable to make it to one of the custom stands … you can still donate here.

