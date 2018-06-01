Kanye West’s New Album ‘Ye’ Is Now Available On Streaming Services

GOOD MUSIC

First there was Yeezus, and now there’s just Ye.

Kanye West released his eighth studio album, Ye, on Friday morning, following a listening party debut in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The album spans seven tracks (at 23 minutes, Ye is a third as long as 2016’s The Life of Pablo) and features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi (whose own album with Kanye, Kids See Ghost, comes out next week), John Legend, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Young Thug, and more. The cover, which reads, “I hate being bi-polar, it’s awesome,” was apparently shot by Kanye “on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party,” according to Kim Kardashian.

The songs on Ye address everything from West’s four-year-old daughter North (“Cause now I see women as somethin’ to nurture / Not somethin’ to conquer”) to President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels (“I could have Naomi Campbell / And still might want me a Stormy Daniels”) to Kardashian’s reaction to his slavery is “a choice” comments on TMZ (“My wife callin’, screamin’, say, ‘We ’bout to lose it all! / Had to calm her down ’cause she couldn’t breathe / Told her she could leave me now / But she wouldn’t leave”).

You can listen to Ye below.