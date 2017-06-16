Kodak Black Celebrates His Release From Jail In The New ‘First Day Out’ Video

06.16.17

Kodak Black is celebrating his homecoming Gucci Mane-style. Today, the Florida rapper dropped a brand new song and video titled “First Day Out” to mark his freedom after spending almost two months locked up for violating the terms of his probation. The video opens with a touching scene, depicting Kodak’s actually first moments home, hugging his mom and surveying his surroundings. The imagery takes a turn a few moments later as he’s seen standing up in a drop-top convertible, releasing a pair of doves into the air.

In the song, Kodak talks about his experiences being locked up. “That was my twelfth time going to jail / That was my second time going to hell / And back for real but I prevail,” he raps. Then he had a message for all the doubters. “Know you n****s thought I was gone / Know you n****s thought I wasn’t comin’ home / But guess what, bitch I’m home / On probation, but I still keep that chrome.”

Kodak was released from jail earlier this month on June 5. He had been sentenced to 364 days behind bars but got out earlier for completing a set of life skills courses. Kodak was found guilty for violating the terms of his house arrest stemming from a conviction in 2016 where he was charged with strong arm robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. He broke his court-mandated restrictions by attending various events outside of his home including a visit to a strip club as well as the Adrien Broner fight in Cincinnati.

Check out “First Day Out” in the video above.

