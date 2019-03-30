Instagram

Harverd Dropout rapper Lil Pump shared his eventful Friday night with his followers on Instagram. The rapper went to the Gucci store and ended his night with bowling. But Saturday morning, Lil Pump posted a message which had fans concerned for his mental health.

The message came in two parts. In the first message, the South Florida rapper typed, “Not feeling good right now. Idk if I wanna keep doing any of dis.”

The second message was even more vague. “I feel like Ima die soon & all dis will be over,” said the “Gucci Gang” rapper. It’s unclear what caused Lil Pump to post these messages. Up until that point, it seemed like the rapper was having a good night. But it’s not always easy to tell when someone is struggling with mental health.

The Instagram messages prompted fans to share an outpouring of support and concern on social media for the rapper.

One fan diagnosed the messages with depression. “Depression is real. Money and fame certainly does not guarantee happiness.”