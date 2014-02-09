Meek Mill Says Trying To Be A Gangsta Is Played Out

Tryna b gangsta is played out ….. Be A king ……. Being head of ya family is gangsta, anybody can shoot a gun or do some dumb sh!t …. Anybody just can’t take care of the family it ain’t a easy job!
– Meek Mill
Hopefully some youths on the streets misbehaving take heed to this statement. Too many people have lost their future or even life trying to be, “Gangsta.”
gang·sta noun, often attributive ?ga?(k)-st?
: a member of a street gang
: a person who performs gangsta rap music
Meek Mill got a new job? Wait is he switching up his lyrics? FOH.
“Competition is a sin”-John D Rockfeller
I’m not promoting the gangsta lifestyle, who were the ones who did that?
Rapping about being a gangsta is even more played
Guarantee not one single bar of his lyrics will reflect his statements tho. Guarantee it!!!
But when will being Ku Klux Klan become played out? last i checked they were still an organization with an unknown amount of members.. as long as the Klan exists, and skinheads and other militant groups then gangstas should exist, whether it be Bloods or Mexican Mafia.. we need em!
But “our” gangs don’t even target them- we kill each other cause we fuq’n stupid. So now we need to watch out for the KKK & Lil Jesus and Pookie too?
fool u gotta realize that u only think that way because you black.. i don’t even have to ask, i already know! on top of being black, you’re probably fairly young too so you don’t even know the last time white on white crime happened, you just going with the last thing u heard in the street or saw on worldstar! Have you ever heard of a nigger lover? I’m sure you have, but just never thought to realize thats the equivalent of black on black crime with the whites.. black people aren’t killing black people for loving black people, so it has to be white on white! they don’t explain the shit like that 2 u tho.. every gang of any race has killed their own, but when push comes to shove, you also protect your own.. if u don’t believe, spend a yr in prison and see how it goes.. open a book black man, don’t let them tell u how u should think
As a statement like this shows evolution, I just hope his music evolves along these exact lines, and not just in a corporate and monetary context.
hopefully dude will start putting out positive records then: see Kendrick
Tell that to Troy Ave lol.
The young brother needs to hear this
meeky nigga u gon’ turn right around and kill a hunnit niggas in ya songs…gangsta rap is out…the new style of rap is introspective rap. think lupe fiasco, kendrick lamar, ab soul, chance the rapper, earl sweatshirt…niggas that can step into anothe realm and think outside the norm.
its true being gangsta dont give you shit just problems hes making art its just art
The gangstas in the corporate offices are what’s really concerning..
Say’s the man with the gangsta rap songs ???
this is common sense
He can say that because he isn’t in the streets no more. What about the guys still in streets that have to do what they have to do to feed their fams? Not everybody got endorsement deals and record deals, don’t forget where you started Meek
Hypocritical statement .
hangs out with Jay-Z a few times thinks he got a little more sophisticated and NOW tryna retract his whole rap career. thats like Jeezy saying “being gangsta aint cool no more.”
SHUT THE HELL UP MEEK!!!