Meek Mill Says Trying To Be A Gangsta Is Played Out

Tryna b gangsta is played out ….. Be A king ……. Being head of ya family is gangsta, anybody can shoot a gun or do some dumb sh!t …. Anybody just can’t take care of the family it ain’t a easy job!

– Meek Mill

Hopefully some youths on the streets misbehaving take heed to this statement. Too many people have lost their future or even life trying to be, “Gangsta.”