20-year old rapper Mike has really been busting onto the scene over the last year with the album War In My Pen highlighting a major come up. Released in December 2018, the album featured 13 tracks and was almost entirely produced by DJ Blackpower. One of the album’s best songs, “Rottweiler,” debuted a new video today.

The entire video is shot in London, a major location for Mike’s upbringing. He spent a large portion of his childhood in the UK before coming back stateside and settling in the Bronx in his late-teen years. In London, he embraced Grime music and turned to many influences in a scene that’s really been blossoming lately beyond the heavy-hitters like Skepta, Stormzy, and Wiley but also the newer talents like J-Hus, Giggs, and Wretch 32.

When he moved back to America, he became quick friends with Earl Sweatshirt. Earl’s made a name for himself from the early days of Odd Future to the point where he’s now a well-respected artist and even has production credits for artists like Mac Miller and Curren$y. Beginning April 14, Mike and Earl will go on tour together in the second leg of Earl’s Fire It Up! tour. The tour dates are listed below and tickets can be purchased here, and check out the video above.

4/14 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

4/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

4/16 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

4/18 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

4/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

4/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

4/21 — San Luis Obispo @ The Fremont Theater *

4/23 — Pomona, CA @ Glass House *

4/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo *

4/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl *

4/27 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

4/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red *

5/1 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

5/2 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

5/4 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom *

5/5 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

5/6 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven) *

7/19 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/21 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

* w/ Earl Sweatshirt