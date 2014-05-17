Nas Is Set To Launch An Independent Record Label Called Mass Appeal Records

Nas, who turned hip-hop on its ear 20 years ago with his groundbreaking debut album “Illmatic,” is going independent. The venerated rapper, 40, is launching Mass Appeal Records, an independent record label, which, in addition to shepherding a new generation of hip-hop hopefuls, will also provide an outlet for new Nas music when his contract with Def Jam expires later this year. “I’m excited to be a part of creating and supporting future careers and legacy artists, promoting love and finding new genius to help the world,” Nas said in an email. “I’m going to be as involved as I need to be, but I also want to be respectful of the art and give artists the space they need to grow and become themselves.”
Full Story: Billboard
Look for Mass Appeal records to release, “Lost Tapes 2,” and a posthumous album from Pimp C.
can’t wait until this record
finally talanted artists like his brother jungle and the brave hearts will see the light of day…: )
Bout fucking time nasir.
Yup! More legends need to be bosses & not employees. Don’t complain about the state of hip hop if youre not tryin to help guide its direction and be the change you want to see. Big salute to Nas.
he’s better off going indie. he hasn’t been able to go platinum since he beefed with jay-z in the early 2000’s. hope lost tapes 2 is dope as the original. purple is my favorite nas track ever.
Hip Hop is dead went platinum homie.
20 years a slave to the majors now he old and grey..kelis left him now he wanna make a run from the plantation….
Montana of 300
meh if nas was that type of dude it would have been done, kinda late now and i think some dude made to run labels and some will just always be artist.two dudes i feel who should own labels are gucci mane and camron i watched them put on people who made solid careers
PHUCK THA HATERS IF HES ABLE TO BRING THIS SHIT TO FRUITION! ITS GONNA BE DOPE SO FAR FASHAWN BOLDY JAMES AND BISHOP NERUS SHIT IS HOT! I THINK THESE NEXT FEW YEARS IN RAP ARE GONNA BE CRAAACK! @rebelart.se NAS look younger than most of the young niggas in the game especially the old ones! PAUSE STOP HATIN FAMO! CORNY NI@@AS. #FACTS.