Photos: Draya & Her “Fine Ass Girls” Host Toxic In L.A.

Just another Saturday in Hollywood at Lure Patio, filled with “Fine Ass Girls” and music’s favorite artists and executives. Let the bottle wars begin as Jas Prince, sans Christina Milian, engaged in a bottle popping contest against Trey Songz. Not to mention, Houston Rockets’ James Harden stood on tables as he and Tyga wanted in on the action and ordered bottles of Ace of Spades Rose. Draya, wearing what appeared to be a custom bikini, enjoyed her hosting duties as she jumped on the mic and hyped the crowd for a brief set with DJ BAD.