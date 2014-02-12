Poppin Or Floppin: Cam’ron Wears A Cape On A Fashion Runway

Diddy bopped on them n***as!!! #RunWayKilla and it’s still #DipSet as I bopped off.. Shout to @iamjuju_ did her thing.. And @duskopoppington for putting it together

– Cam’ron

Cam’ron hit the runway for Mark McNairy’s fashion week show in NYC. With his cape line on the way, of course he took the chance to showcase a cape for the show. Is this something you would rock?