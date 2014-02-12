Poppin Or Floppin: Cam’ron Wears A Cape On A Fashion Runway

Diddy bopped on them n***as!!! #RunWayKilla and it’s still #DipSet as I bopped off.. Shout to @iamjuju_ did her thing.. And @duskopoppington for putting it together
– Cam’ron
Cam’ron hit the runway for Mark McNairy’s fashion week show in NYC. With his cape line on the way, of course he took the chance to showcase a cape for the show. Is this something you would rock?
I can see if you are all pimped out in a suit and want to put the cape on to be flashy….. but this one he has on does not drape around him like an actual cape but more like a blanket he just tied around his neck like i used to do when I was a little kid pretending to be superman.
But hey we thought Cam was odd when he came out wearing pink all the time and that shit started an epidemic that some niggas is still wont let go. It was crazy how many niggas started wearing pink.
Stupid af!!
Sorry Cam…Epic Fail. How old is this guy again? My nephew ties a black towel around his neck too (he loves batman)..he’s also six years old. Imagine trying to get on a train or in s car and the cape gets caught on something while it’s around your neck!
Its an interesting idea but I think he needs to readjust the way it fits. I can even imagine women wearing it. I would never wear it myself. I never wore pink either though.
cam the man
a cape line will definitly pop overseas.. they very experimental over there. but niggaz really dont need to be wearing that over here lol
FOCUS ON MUSIC AND MAKING GREAT MUSIC WITH DOPE BEATS AND BIG PRODUCTION CAM. FOCUS ON DIPSET AND MOVIES. REAL TALK FROM A FAN.
I’ll rock that thick dark skin thang he with tho.
But for real.. you gotta admire Cam’s swag bruh. He just dgaf. If he thinks it’s a go- it goes. Having the confidence to rock some new shit is half the battle. When I hear men say they won’t wear this color or pants/ jackets that fit a certain way it’s usually because they’re not confident in themselves. Which is totally ok. We all have our strengths/ weaknesses.
@frfr
THE CAPE AINT MEANT FOR NIGGAS WHO STILL RIDE THE TRAIN LMAO !!!
YOUR YOU A** A WHIP
Just need to make adjustments to it and he’ll get it to pop. I’ll wear a cape before I wear a Kanye dress
he’s always been a cornball.
lmao
everytime I see cam do things like this it piss me off cuz im still waiting for that cousin banger movies
@ IanRealtalk You missed the whole point. I bet you’ll be the grown ass man wearing a cape to the club and getting your ass beat with it on! Superman that hoe huh.. What u nigga faster than a speeding bullet lol
if rappers start wearing it thats on top trust me people will wear it
this is quite dumb. respect the initiative. ppl who wear this are the ones who like to be new just to be new. there are those obsessed with having things first. this is very dumb. im sorry. if you wear this you will look like a fool and should expect to be clowned. this will die eventually and ppl who wore this will look back at be depressed in themselves and will also want to delete all photos of them wearing it. just take a second and realize what type of clothing this is. this is a shame.
looks dumb as fuk. stupid n it doesn’t fit or look right.
Big cam fan but i personally wudnt rock this. Much support to this man and w.e money moves he got going on cuz at the end of the day he will shit on u with the cape on lol #RT