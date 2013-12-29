Saturday Night Vixens: 12.28.13

LiVAlyxxDione
Had twitter in an uproar when I tweeted that the lady above looks like a combination of Ciara and Beyonce. Do you all agree with me? Check out the last, “Saturday Night Vixens,” post of 2013.
LiVAlyxxDione
Had twitter in an uproar when I tweeted that the lady above looks like a combination of Ciara and Beyonce. Do you all agree with me? Check out the last, “Saturday Night Vixens,” post of 2013.
thanks, I’ll be following all these rat’s on ig AND Twitter :-)
They said Ciara was a man ! maybe she got beyonce pregnant back in the days and thats there baby ! lmfao
I would say slide #1 resembles more Beyonce than Ciara. She’s cute tho…#4 and #15 tho, Good Gawd
Ohh mmmy God.. #9.. Vixen of the year.. That might be ass, tities and shape of the year..
[instagram.com] – I’m leaving the direct link.. it’s that Major..
She deserves a SMokingSection Nightcap.. Seriously.. No Eggs needed..
I would say number 1 was described to a T my man Nigel…
Blessing.