TMZ reports that Soulja Boy has been accused of kidnapping by a woman who says he gave her a concussion, fractured her ribs, and tied her to a chair with an extension cord. The woman, identified in TMZ’s report as “Kayla,” maintains that the two were dating, that they had an altercation Saturday night, and that the altercation escalated into a full-blown fight which ended with a hospital visit and the above accusations.

According to TMZ’s sources, Kayla got into an argument with Soulja Saturday morning around 2:30am at his home in Agoura Hills and was told to leave. She clipped the curb backing her car out of the driveway, which led to another fight with Soulja Boy’s assistant who witnessed the collision. Apparently, Soulja came out of the house to break up the fight, which is when Kayla insists that Soulja punched and kicked her while she was on the ground.

She says that he then took her into the garage and tied her to a chair with an extension cord, releasing her six hours later. She went home, contacted police, and then to the hospital, where she was treated and discharged Saturday night. The report says she claims three fractured ribs and a concussion. TMZ’s law enforcement sources admit that a kidnapping report was filed, but would not divulge the suspect or victim.

Soulja’s manager, whom TMZ was able to contact after being unable to contact the rapper himself, says that the rapper always calls him if there’s any problem, but did not call, waving off the claims against him. Soulja Boy has been a headline fixture ever since he claimed Drake bit his flow, but this might not be his preferred form of publicity, considering he’s on probation for weapons charges.