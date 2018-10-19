All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music that appeases the musical palette, every Friday we’ll be offering a weekly digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

This week, Daniel Caesar fell in love with a stripper and then released “Who Hurt You?,” a song in search of her. Justine Skye also popped up with her new song “Build” featuring Arin Ray, and Tory Lanez linked up with Meek Mill for his Love Me Now cut “Drip Drip Drip.”

Daniel Caesar — “Who Hurt You?”

Inspired by a stripper out of Atlanta’s Follies strip joint and mesmerized by her body, Daniel Caesar made a song titled “Who Hurt You?” It’s a slow ballad, unlike T-Pain’s cavalier “I’m In Love With A Stripper” (who sings on the hook with Daniel), about falling for an exotic dancer with blonde hair.

He even made a Craigslist post in the “Missed Connections” section with hopes of finding her because the evening he met her, he lost his phone.

We hope he finds her.

Justine Skye Feat. Arin Ray — “Build”

Justine Skye explores the idea of “building” a man on her new song “Build” featuring Arin Ray. Not building a man like taking care of him until he gets his life together, but really building a man that satisfies every wish on her checklist — like looks, height, finances and matters of size in uh, other places.

Since this is obviously not possible in reality, Justine opts to build up herself while Arin Ray offers his vocals as an apology on this Ali P-produced track.

Tory Lanez Feat. Meek Mill — “Drip Drip Drip”

Tory Lanez has been releasing a series of singles ahead of his upcoming project Love Me Now and his latest cut is the Meek Mill-assisted “Drip Drip Drip.” Tory brags about looking fly and all his iced-out jewelry on the bubbly record.

Interestingly, Meek Mill plays around with autotune, which suits the melodic vibe Lanez is known for.

Amerie — “Curious”

Grammy-nominated singer Amerie released two EPs this week, including 4am Mulholland which opens up with a sensual track titled “Curious.”

The last we heard from Amerie was in 2005, when “1 Thing” was at the top of the charts. Sure, she’s released projects since, but the climate is much more inviting now than it was when her last album, In Love & War was released in 2009.

“Curious” is a far cry from the pop-ready sound fans may be used to, however. It adopts a sonic aesthetic that is both haunting and sexual. Somehow, Amerie manages to hit the target with “Curious” and it doesn’t even sound forced.