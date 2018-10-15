Getty Image

Following the release of two new singles, “GTFO” and “With You,” earlier this fall, pop superstar Mariah Carey has announced a new album. Caution, Carey’s follow-up to Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, is due out November 16.

Carey broke the news of the album’s release with a short video posted to Twitter and Instagram. The pop diva, standing in a gown on her staircase, announced the album’s title, and her adorable son Rocky filled in the rest of the details.

CAUTION 🔥 NOVEMBER 16 pic.twitter.com/uZahorDGdZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 15, 2018

Carey has released some singles over the past few years, but Caution will be her first full-length project since The Elusive Chanteuse in 2014. “GTFO,” released in September, is an incredibly fun first single, where Carey asks for a lover who spurned her to GTFO and “take your tings and be on your merry way / fly off with a wink, bye bye baby.” The other single, “With You,” is romantic and sweeping, but full of Carey’s characteristic playful lyrical and vocal flourishes.

“I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” Carey said in a press release. “I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

Caution is due out on Epic on November 16.