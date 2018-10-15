Elusive Chanteuse Mariah Carey Announces The Release Date For Her Upcoming Album, ‘Caution’

10.15.18 24 mins ago

Getty Image

Following the release of two new singles, “GTFO” and “With You,” earlier this fall, pop superstar Mariah Carey has announced a new album. Caution, Carey’s follow-up to Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, is due out November 16.

Carey broke the news of the album’s release with a short video posted to Twitter and Instagram. The pop diva, standing in a gown on her staircase, announced the album’s title, and her adorable son Rocky filled in the rest of the details.

Carey has released some singles over the past few years, but Caution will be her first full-length project since The Elusive Chanteuse in 2014. “GTFO,” released in September, is an incredibly fun first single, where Carey asks for a lover who spurned her to GTFO and “take your tings and be on your merry way / fly off with a wink, bye bye baby.” The other single, “With You,” is romantic and sweeping, but full of Carey’s characteristic playful lyrical and vocal flourishes.

“I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” Carey said in a press release. “I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

Caution is due out on Epic on November 16.

