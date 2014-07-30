Timbaland Speaks On Missy Elliott’s Upcoming Album

07.30.14 4 years ago

It’s been nearly a decade since Missy Elliott’s last solo album, 2005’s The Cookbook, but Timbaland says a new one may be on its way. “It’s coming,” the rapper’s longtime producer and songwriting partner tells Rolling Stone. “It’s on her. She got the first single, it’s just a matter of when she wants to do it. We got the hollow-tip bullet in the gun. We have the game-changer right there,” he says, making the sound of a gun firing.

Full Story: RollingStone

Are you looking forward to Missy Elliott coming back?

Missy Elliott

