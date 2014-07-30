Timbaland Speaks On Missy Elliott’s Upcoming Album

It’s been nearly a decade since Missy Elliott’s last solo album, 2005’s The Cookbook, but Timbaland says a new one may be on its way. “It’s coming,” the rapper’s longtime producer and songwriting partner tells Rolling Stone. “It’s on her. She got the first single, it’s just a matter of when she wants to do it. We got the hollow-tip bullet in the gun. We have the game-changer right there,” he says, making the sound of a gun firing.
Are you looking forward to Missy Elliott coming back?
Last I heard Missy Elliot had some health problems and couldn’t tour/perform like she used to. But if she’s good I’m ready for that comeback. She’s a problem rapping and singing females aren’t ready for her.