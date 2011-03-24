Tony Yayo ft. 50 Cent Roscoe Dash & Shawty Lo – Haters
Tony Yayo gets help from 50 Cent, Roscoe Dash and Shawty Lo for, “Haters.”
roscoe might of killed everybody on the track cause this track corny
I fucking with this shit
oh boy Shawty Lo and the GGGGGG G-Unit its going down! this track going Honeybaked Ham. Yayo the nigga.
WTF!! DID ROSCOE DASH JUST KILL EVERYONE ON THE TRACK! WOW SURPRISED AS HELL RIGHT NOW LMAOO
yayo bodies the track shit is hot
Cant hate even if these niggas want to! ITS A HIT!!!!!
im actually feelin this right here, i could rock to this shit.
SHIT GOES HAM!!! PERFECT SONG FOR TODAY ITS MY BDAY IM 21!! I WOKE TO THIS HEAT! THANX RTNY!
Umm… this shit is actually hot.
Come with one more like this Yayo and you are officially by third favorite in G-Unit again. Shawty lo just might be a good piece for the unit cause he came with a nice flow and ryme was better then normal.
dope!
not filling it