Trailer: 50 Cent ft. Eminem & Adam Levine – My Life

50 Cent releases the trailer for ‘My Life’, new single feat Eminem and Adam Levine. Song to be released today on iTunes + LIVE PERFORMANCE on THE VOICE tonight (Monday, Nov. 26)!
wow.. you can feel the energy off that trailer.. that feels like a big record getting ready to drop..
Not Dick Ridding no homo.. just saying anytime Adam Levine jumps on a record.. look out.
wow.. you can feel the energy off that trailer.. that feels like a big record getting ready to drop..
Not Dick Ridding no homo.. just saying anytime Adam Levine jumps on a record.. look out.