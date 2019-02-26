Travis Scott Turning Up To ‘Baby Shark’ In The Club Is Peak 2019

Getty Image

Every now and then, a real head-scratcher of a song manages to pick up steam and make headlines. The biggest example of that this year is probably Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark”: The children’s entertainment YouTube channel uploaded their animated video for the song in 2016, but it went viral this year and that video currently has over 2.3 billion views. The song got enough attention that in January, the song made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 32.

There’s something undeniably catchy about it, and now it looks like Travis Scott agrees. At a recent club appearance, the DJ played the song, and Scott showed his approval by enthusiastically dancing along, although not with the song’s specific dance moves.