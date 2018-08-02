Watch Lollapalooza From The Comfort Of Your Own Couch With Their Massive Livestream

Lollapalooza is one of the biggest and most prominent festivals in North America. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people converge on Grant Park in Chicago to take in a four-day long live music showcase of the biggest names and brightest up and comers in the world today. This year is no exception, but if you weren’t able to make it to the fest for whatever reason, Red Bull TV has got you.

This year, you can watch damn near the entire lineup of Lollapalooza without ever leaving the comfort of your couch with their massive livestream. Whether you’re a rock fan hoping to see Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, or Greta Van Fleet, or a hip-hop head looking to catch Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, or LL Cool J, it’s all available to stream. You can check out the coverage above and peep the full schedule below.

