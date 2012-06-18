Video: Drake Brings Out Dipset During His Club Paradise NYC Tour Stop

Drake promised some surprises for his NYC, “Club Paradise,” tour stop and delivered. He brought out the members of Dipset one by one and then had them perform, “Salute.”
Drake promised some surprises for his NYC, “Club Paradise,” tour stop and delivered. He brought out the members of Dipset one by one and then had them perform, “Salute.”
Dipset,Dipset,Dipset.Drizzy and Dipset.Nice combo.
S/O to Drake, dude gets my respect for doing this. Miss the Dipset and ROC Days…SMH
FINALLY SOMEBODY DID IT! THATS RELEVANT! IM GLAD THEY GOT THAT LOOK OFF, I WAS RAISED OFF THE DIPS, so i cant even lie, he won me over with this move, smh……(aint that a bitch.)
i woulda paid $1000 just to be there when cam came out tho, no lie, cam been dat nigga, bt i just wish he could get his style together lol he refuses to b caught dead in anything that can even b looked at as tight lol i feel him tho
Jones Beach is on Long Island, not NYC :) ….. BUT IT WAS THE BEST CONCERT EVER!!