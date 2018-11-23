YG Responds To Tekashi 69’s Recent Arrest During An Onstage Rant

No love has been lost between LA rapper YG and Tekashi 69. Earlier this year, when the Brooklyn rapper came to Los Angeles for All Star Weekend he was rather infamously jumped at LAX due to the disrespect he seemed to show for local gang practices. Since then, LA rappers like The Game and YG have repeatedly and vehemently called out the young rapper for using gang ties in a “fake” way to promote his image, without actually being involved in the culture.

Ironically, now that he’s been arrested on “racketeering” charges, Tekashi’s lawyer may try to use the same argument to get the rapper a shorter sentence than the potential life in prison he’s reportedly facing. As the hip-hop world reflects on the situation — Fat Joe with sadness and 50 Cent by distancing himself from the rapper he once called “his son” — YG weighed in onstage from a show during a rant about jail, which you can watch above.

As someone who has actually spent time in jail, he begins by saying he doesn’t wish jail on anyone… but then can’t quite find it in his heart to be empathetic to Tekashi, following that sentiment up with his tried and true response to the Brooklyn rapper: “f*ck 69!” I guess some grudges run too deep. As for Tekashi, it seems his viral fame worked for a moment but has, in fact, backfired.