‘Boyhood’ named best film by New York Film Critics Online

Sunday afternoon, the New York Film Critics Online organization voted on and announced its 2014 award winners, including “Boyhood” as Best Picture. In the past, NYFCO”s echoed the major contenders in each category, adding to a snowball effect for films like previously named Best Pictures like “12 Years a Slave,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “The Artist.” This year sticks to the trend, with familiar picks popping up in the organization's major categories.

Follow along as we update the winners below, as well as our in-process LA Critics live-blog. The awards arrive on the heels of the Boston Society of Film Critics, New York's Film Critic Circle and Boston Online Film Critics picks.

Best Picture

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”)

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night”)

Best Actor

Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”)

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood”)

Best Supporting Actor



J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”)

Best Ensemble Cast

“Birdman”

Breakthrough Performance

Jack O'Connell (“Starred Up,” “Unbroken”)

Debut Director

Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”)

Best Screenplay

“Birdman”

Best Cinematography

Emmanuel Lubezki (“Birdman”)

Best Use of Music

“Get on Up”

Best Foreign Film

“Two Days, One Night”

Best Documentary

“Life Itself”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”