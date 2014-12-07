Boston Society of Film Critics names ‘Boyhood’ Best Picture of the year

The Boston Society of Film Critics kicked off a busy day for awards on Sunday by naming “Boyhood” the year's best film. The IFC Films release also took Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Ensemble and Best Film Editing honors. Check out the full rundown of winners with thoughts throughout below, and remember to keep track of the season at The Circuit.
Best Use of Music in a Film: “Inherent Vice” (Runner-up: “Whiplash”)
FANTASTIC start. The music in this film is half the experience. You'll have Can's “Vitamin C” stuck in your head for days after seeing the film. Such a rich assortment of tunes that builds the atmosphere. Good call.
Best Film Editing: Sandra Adair, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Joel Cox, Gary Roach, “American Sniper”)
Tough to argue with what she did, wrangling 12 years of material into a smooth, natural experience.
Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman” (Runner-up: Dick Pope, “Mr. Turner”)
What can I possibly say? Deserved and then some. Come back to LA, Chivo. You have a line of people waiting to talk to you about this film!
Best New Filmmaker: Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler” (Runner-up: Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”)
Nice. Inspired. “Nightcrawler” is a film that could really use the critics' muscle. It deserves to be in the thick of the conversation in Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Screenplay, in my opinion.
Best Animated Film: “The Tale of Princess Kaguya”
Refreshing change of pace. I find myself wondering if both of the GKIDS entries could find room at the Oscars this year. Animators love traditional animation and could really rally behind them.
Best Documentary: “CITIZENFOUR” (Runner-up: “Jodorowsky's Dune”)
Sigh…
Best Screenplay: (TIE) “Birdman” and “Boyhood” (Runner-up: “Mr. Turner”)
Yeah, I feel you. Two truly stand-out pieces of work, and I would insinuate “Foxcatcher” into that conversation, too, personally.
Best Supporting Actress: Emma Stone, “Birdman” (Runner-up: Laura Dern, “Wild”)
Good for her. She really nails a lot of this performance and seems to have just been kind of “there” in the race, but not overtly considered.
Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Same as LAFCA result. Running the table, J.K.! Just had a spat with a longtime awards friend about Simmons' steamroller, and the notion that his role was easier to pull off or some such nonsense. I say try to get up on that screen and have a modicum of his presence. He nailed it, and it's a valid Oscar win if it happens.
Best Actress: Marion Cotillard, “The Immigrant” and “Two Days, One Night” (Runner-up: Hilary Swank, “The Homesman”
Interesting. Obviously Cotilalrd is a critics favorite this year, and I htink the one-two punch of these films really has helped her out.
Best Actor: Michael Keaton, “Birdman” (Runner-up: Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”)
Nice! I'm very curious if LAFCA will double up on this today, and great to see Spall still in the thick of it after that big NYFCC win last week.
Best Ensemble: “Boyhood” (Runner-up: “Birdman”)
I haven't actually spent much time thinking about this year's ensembles. A fine winner. I would have gone with that runner-up, though.
Best Director: Richard Linklater, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Clint Eastwood, “American Sniper”)
As I said last weekend, I think he's on track for the Oscar.
Best Picture: “Boyhood” (Runner-up: “Birdman”)
And there you go. Likely to be repeated throughout the season, too. Some movies I'm just sort of OK with being critical darlings and steamrollers throughout the year. This film is one of them. Congratulations to Linklater and company.
Best Foreign Language Film: “Two Days, One Night” (Runner-up: “Ida”)
After the Best Actress win, not a big surprise or anything. The question now becomes whether all this momentum can get Cotillard into a very weak lead actress race. It's possible…
“It deserves to be in the thick of the conversation in Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Screenplay, in my opinion.” Most definitely. The race is tight for Gyllenhaal to sneak in sadly, but this should be walking away with 2 noms(supporting actress, screenplay) easily, but sadly it will probably get zero. Also cinematography and editing are worth consideration.
Oh Nightcrawler. I’ll agree with you on Actor/Supporting Actress, but its Screenplay, I found to be by far the film’s weakest element. The script is so unbelievable in the second half that its style and strength of acting are no longer enough to keep the film afloat.
I’ll easy argue with a “Boyhood” editing win. You can’t deny what Sandra Adair did, sure, but great editing is more than just whittling down a whole bunch of footage.
I think it’s a deserving pick, but Whiplash would probably be my favorite of the year.
Indeed, it’s a lot more than that. And she exhibited as much. Sorry to give you that easy out with how I worded it…
FYI, runner-ups added.
Kristopher: “Best Documentary: “CITIZENFOUR”
Sigh…”
Yup. But, the Boston group is an extremely liberal leaning one. Politics over filmmaking. Topic over filmmaking skill.
I don’t want it to win either, but I think the backlash if it lost would be even more annoying. I’m kind of resigned to it at this stage.
YES! Marion Cotillard keeps on sweeping the awards season so far and though it’s unlikely she’ll keep on doing that, I’m so excited for her right now! She’s simply astonishing in Two Days, One Night and The Immigrant, especially the former. As for Birdman, I mean, what can I say? I hope it will leave the Dolby Theater with a ton of Oscars, including Best Picture (also unlikely, but whatever). I agree with you Kris, Emma Stone seemed to not be overtly considered and it’s a shame because she really kills it in Birdman. Glad for her as well! I haven’t seen Inherent Vice yet and I’m dying to watch it (everything P.T. Anderson does is pure brilliance), but yeah, everyone admits the score of this film is incredible.
Marion Cotillard is excellent in Two Days, One Night. Her performance is winning these awards not just her being a critics favorite. But yes, having a second wonderful performance I’m sure doesn’t hurt anything. I don’t know why you’d want to undercut a talented actress doing amazing work in not one, but two films. She’s a worthy winner.
Jesus Christ can’t even state a fact (that she’s a critics favorite this year) without that being read wrong by the Cotillard fan club.
Eh I’m in the Birdman camp. Not the Boyhood one as much as I like and respect Linklater.
Good to see the grown-ups in the Boston critics community and displace the fanboy hipster Online clique.
Mostly pretty respectible picks (CITIZENFOUR and the dumb “best use of music” category – what, they can’t reward original compositions?? – aside).
Kinda weird how you have such a bone to pick with the Boston online critics. I stand by my comments to you yesterday. Bizarre to get bent out of shape by a group that only widens the conversation. Viewing the race as you do is like death to art.
“Best Use of Music” acknowledges that many contemporary filmmakers make extensive artistic use of pre-existing music, and that this is equally worth recognizing.
We’ll just agree to disagree on my views about the Online critics, Kristopher. I have NEVER said genre films shouldn’t be considered, just that those particular 4 can hardly be thought of as representative of 80% of the top 5 movies made on the planet this year.
As to the music category, I have no problem rewarding compilation soundtracks if you insist, but, it shouldn’t come at the expense of NOT rewarding original compositions. This has become a catch-all for critics who can’t judge music with their brains, but only how it taps their feet. Give composers their due, too.
Hey Joes, just start your own critics group. You’ll be happier.
Hey, Kristopher Tapley, treat your loyal posters with more love. You’ll be happier. (and get more web hits to boot)
Nah, not gonna let someone run through comments sections talking junk about “genre films” being recognized for awards when this should be about broadening the conversation, not limiting it. That won’t be changing any time soon, either, so proceed as you will…
Joes- Snowpiercer, Under the Skin, Only Lovers Left, and The Babadook all have great reviews are all critics favorites and perfectly acceptable (and ADULT, you cannot tell me that Jim Jarmusch and Jonathan Glazer films aren’t adult). It’s a great top ten choice, and a great representation of the year in film. If you more of the usual representatives (like Whiplash, Grand Budapest Hotel, Gone Girl, or Nightcrawler), then there are plenty of place that will vouch for them. In the meantime, let’s be happy when someone steps off the beaten path, and cut it out the name-calling.
I think the only counter-argument you have is to say we’re misunderstanding your argument when we aren’t.
Speaking of “Vitamin C”, it was used in a trailer recently, and I cannot for the life of me remember what it was or where I saw it. Could anyone help out?
Wait, never mind it was the David Ehrlich’s video countdown. Which used the song because it was in Inherent Vice I guess.
Given how Cotillard scored her first Best Actress win for a foreign language role that wasn’t especially widely-seen in the USA, it’s a bit surprising how hard it’s been for her to get that second nomination. In this case she’s commonly being cited for two performances by critics’ groups, which could be trouble, though “The Immigrant” is virtually non-existent as far as campaigning goes, so perhaps that takes that edge off a bit?
After seeing Adair’s name attached to the editing wins today I looked up her IMDb entry, and she’s been with Linklater since “Dazed and Confused” back in 1993. One of those long-time collaborators finally getting their hour in the sun alongside Linklater himself, which is nice to see.
Sean_C: “The Immigrant” is virtually non-existent as far as campaigning goes.
Even Weinstein knows it doesn’t stand a chance for a best actress nomination and after giving up on Amy Adams (BIG EYES), Harvey is pushing Chastain for ELEANOR RIGBY. And he will get her that fifth spot, mark my words.
Dream on Mikel! Chastain will NEVER be nominated for Eleanor Flop! not even the audience cared about this movie, it couldn’t gross not even $600,000 at the box office and its score on Rotten Tomatoes is 63% and how many critics nominations/wins this film received? NONE! while The Immigrant it’s getting nominations and wins even after the lack of promotion/campaign. Have you seen the backlash after Weinstein announced that he will campaign for Eleanor Flop? LOL Harvey’s failed attempt to make another Blue Valentine didn’t work out, too bad for him.
Amy Adams has more chances to get the fifth spot than Chastain, even for another bland and forgettable performance, the Academy members are her blind fanboys.
This is an outrage! Captain America: The Winter Soldier is by far the best film 2014.
Happy for Cotillard. She performed brilliantly in two completely different roles this year. Moore should be fine come Oscar time.
But what a shame that some rabid fans of Cotillard are putting a stain on her good work. Im happy shes won some early awards, but would never want to be lumped in with some of the rabid ones. Her work should speak for herself, not exclamatory fans. The whole thing makes me feel weird to even say “happy for Cotillard”, if that makes sense.
You should see what the fans of Julianne Moore aka Sasha Stone and Tapley are doing to invalidate Cotillard and her wins! using absurd excuses such as “she won because she’s younger and more fuckable”, “she won because critics hate Moore because she’s an old woman”… and attacking everyone who doesn’t agree with them. You’ll never complain about Cotillard fans after you see the stupid arguments that these two are using and even attacking fans for no reason like Tapley did on the LAFCA post.